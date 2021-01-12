Deputy Speaker prays for a swift recovery of Union Minister Shri Shripad Yesso Naik and condoles his wife’s demise

Shir Shripad Yesso Naik Minister of AYUSH along with the Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of TPIE, Kalon Choekyong Wangchuk of DoHe, Parliamentarians Ven. Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Kunchok Yangphel, and Amchi Tsamchoe of the Central Council of Tibetan Medicine in 2016

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile offered his sincerest condolences and prayed for a swift recovery of Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State of Defence and Minister of State (IC) of Ayush, who met with an accident in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district yesterday and lost his wife Vijaya and the personal assistant in the accident.

Offering his condolences, the Deputy Speaker wrote, “We are very sad to learn about the unfortunate incident that you have met with. We are also sorry to hear about the demise of your beloved wife and a colleague at the incident. We express our deepest condolence for the deceased.”

“We are grateful for the steadfast support that you and your family provide towards our cause. Tibetans remain indebted to you for your unwavering support,” wrote the Deputy Speaker.

The Deputy Speaker wishing for a swift recovery of the Union Minister wrote, “We pray for your speedy recovery and for the departed souls. We pray and hope that you will be recovered soon to resume your remarkable service to the Indian Government and People.”

“On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile and Tibetans all over the world, I pray and wish you a speedy recovery. We express our moral support to your honorable sir, ” concludes the Deputy Speaker.

