Deputy Speaker Speaks to Students of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda

Dharamshala, 25th December 2023: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile delivered an enlightening session to 46 students from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, shedding light on the evolution of Tibetan democracy, as well as the structure and operations of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Accompanied by Prof. Dr. Ankur Saxena and Prof. Dr. Pooja Kantariya, faculty members of Social Work, the students received a comprehensive briefing from the Deputy Speaker. She provided a detailed background on the inception of democracy in the Tibetan community and the establishment of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in 1960. Additionally, she highlighted the historic reservation of women’s representation in the Tibetan parliament in 1964. The Deputy Speaker elucidated the functioning of the democratic setup in exile, covering aspects such as the Tibetan parliament’s bi-annual sessions, periodic visitation programs, elections, and other pertinent processes.

Expressing gratitude, the Deputy Speaker acknowledged India and its people for their steadfast support to the Tibetan community in exile. She also drew attention to China’s pursuit of hydro-hegemony through dam construction in Tibet, emphasizing its impact on neighboring countries, including India.

Addressing the issue of China’s illegal occupation of Tibet and its expansionist mentality, the Deputy Speaker asserted that Tibet serves as a global case study, stressing the need to hold China accountable for its actions. She further discussed the alarming situation inside Tibet, citing coercive practices such as enrolling Tibetan children as young as four years old in colonial-style boarding schools, thereby depriving them of their inherent right to study their own language, culture, and religion.

Finally, the Deputy Speaker explained how students can actively contribute to amplifying the voice of the Tibetan struggle. This involvement goes beyond mere advocacy, extending to effective lobbying within their respective state legislative assemblies and parliament houses.

Following a Q&A session, the students were also given a guided tour of the parliament hall.