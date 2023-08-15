Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and MP Tsering Yangchen attend India’s 77th Independence Day Celebration

Dharamshala, 15th August : Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang along with parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen attended India’s 77th independence day celebration at DC office, Dharamshala, earlier today.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony was Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri of Himachal Pradesh and other guests were Kishori Lal, Chief Parliamentary Secretary; MLA Kewal Singh; and other dignitaries.

After hoisting of the Indian national flag and parade procession, the Chief Guest addressed the gathering.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and MP Tsering Yangchen offered the Chief Guest and other guests with traditional Tibetan scarves and on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended greetings on India’s 77th independence day.

This year’s independence day in Dharamshala was commemorated in a modest way without any cultural performances due to the unfortunate natural calamities in Himachal Pradesh.