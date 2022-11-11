Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering launches book entitled My Son of Tibet – Never Give Up!

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang graced the book launch event of Jamyangling Sonam Tenzin as the Chief Guest and launched the book entitled My Son of Tibet – Never Give Up! along with the Special Guest Kasur Thupten Lungrik at the Phuntsokhang Hall of Dharamshala earlier today.

The book launch event organized by the Centre and Regional Utsang Association was also attended by parliamentarians Dawa Tsering (President of Utsang Association), Dawa Phunkyi, Tsering Yangchen, Tenzin Choezin, former parliamentarian Lobsang Choejor, former Cabinet Secretary Topgyal, Dhondup Dolma and the general public.

Greeting the guests and people gathered there, the Deputy Speaker lauded the advice given by the author’s mother that embedded him with a strong determination to overcome any challenges of life and advised parents to mould the future of young children with moral advice and ingrain in them with a sense of Tibetaness with its unique identity and culture.

The Deputy Speaker further spoke on the need of financially investing in the education of children and applauded Jamyangling Sonam Tenzin who has established 108 schools in Tibet for his philanthropic deed of educating children challenging numerous obstacles. The Deputy Speaker also extended her gratitude to Jamyangling Sonam Tenzin for being a role model for the Tibetans and to Dhondup Dolma, the wife of Jamyangling Sonam Tenzin, for being the power behind him supporting his noble works.