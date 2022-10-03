Directors of ‘Pah-lak’ visit Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: As invitation extended by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Directors of the Tibetan play ‘Pah-lak’, Lhakpa Tsering and Harry Fuhrmann, along with their team members visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on the 3rd October 2022.

They were received by the Deputy Speaker, Dolma Tsering Teykhang, at the parliamentary secretariat here earlier today. Applauding the performance of the Tibetan play ‘Pah-lah’ and its directorial style, the Deputy Speaker extended her heartfelt gratitude to the team of ‘Pah-lah’ for their vision and hard work in unveiling the real atrocities happening inside Tibet through their play.

While touring the parliament hall, the Deputy Speaker briefed the directors-led team members of ‘Pah-lak’ on the evolution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, starting from its establishment on the 2nd of September 1960 with 13 representatives to the current 45 members of parliament.

Explaining further the balance of power among the three pillars of Tibetan democracy and responsibilities undertaken by the three autonomous bodies of CTA, the Deputy Speaker briefed them on the biannual parliamentary sessions of the TPiE and its composition and functioning.

The directors-led team members of ‘Pah-lak’ extended their gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for the warm welcome and for the enlightening briefing on the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.