Eighth Day of the Seventh Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 26th March 2024: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the eighth day of the budget session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile commenced at 9:30 AM, marking the initiation of the Legislative Procedure’s first reading.

Members of the Rules and Regulation Review Committee, namely parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim (Secretary of the committee), Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Karma Gelek, and Thupten Gyatso, simultaneously presented and supported the proposed amendments to various rules and regulations. The Chairperson of the committee, parliamentarian Dawa Phunkyi, had previously presented the report of the Rules and Regulation Review Committee in the preceding sitting of the house. The amendments were proposed on the following rules and regulation of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Charter of Tibetans in exile Rules and Regulation of Parliamentary procedure and conduct of the business of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Rules and Regulation for the Central Election Commission Rules and Regulation for Public Service Commission Rules and Regulation for the Office of the Auditor General Rules and Regulation for salaries and other allowances for the Supreme Justice Commissioner and other Justice Commissioners Rules and Regulation for honorarium, daily allowances, and other entitlements for the members of the Tibetan Parliament Rules and Regulation for salaries and other allowances for the Auditor General of the Office of the Auditor Rules and Regulation for the recognition of official programs for parliamentarians

Proposed amendments to the rules and regulations were passed for the second reading after the Chairperson, the Secretary, and members of the Rules and Regulation Review Committee provided clarification to the doubts raised by the parliamentarians.

The house proceeded with the deliberation over the undertaking and budget of the Department of Home.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Home provided requisite clarification over queries raised by the parliamentarians.

Today’s session welcomed guests of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) from Japan as observers.