Eighth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile concludes extending solidarity with Tibetans inside Tibet

Dharamshala, 19th September 2024: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the final day of the eighth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with official bills and resolutions, including one expressing gratitude to the United States for the adoption of the Resolve Tibet Act. This motion was tabled by Sikyong Penpa Tsering and supported by DIIR Kalon Norzin Dolma, and it passed unanimously.

Additionally, a motion of gratitude for former Senator Janet Rice of Australia, recognizing her unwavering support for Tibet, was also unanimously approved. This motion was tabled by Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi and supported by Parliamentarian Geshe Ngaba Gangri.

The session then proceeded to the election of the Commissioner of the Tibetan Election Commission and a member of the Public Service Commission. Former Parliamentarian Lobsang Yeshi was elected as the Commissioner of the Tibetan Election Commission, receiving 29 votes against Lhalung Gyal, who garnered 12 votes. TCV Director Tsultrim Dorjee was elected as a member of the Public Service Commission with 24 votes, defeating Thupten Yarphel (Ven.), who received 18 votes.

Following the requisite list of business, the session proceeded with the legislative procedure’s first and second readings of the amendment to Article 63 (IV), introduced by Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and supported by Tenzin Jigdal.

The proposed amendments to Articles 63 (II B) and (IV) of the Charter of Tibetans in Exile were passed with a strong majority. However, the proposed amendment to Article 37 (I) was repealed after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority.

Additionally, the amendment to the Rules and Regulations regarding salaries, honorarium, and other allowances for CTA dignitaries was passed unanimously.

Similarly, the amendments concerning the salaries, perquisites, pensions, and other entitlements of the Chief Justice Commissioner and the two other Justice Commissioners of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission were also approved unanimously.

Today’s session included a motion on official solidarity regarding urgent situations in Tibet, tabled by Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and supported by Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong. During the deliberations, parliamentarians expressed their deep concerns about the critical situation in Tibet and extended their solidarity with the Tibetan people inside of Tibet.

Following the agenda, the Sikyong presented the Kashag’s Clarification. A motion for debate on this clarification was tabled by Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and supported by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten.

The official bill and resolution to the statement of Kashag on the debate over the Kashag (Cabinet) clarification on the important matters of administration and politics was tabled by Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi and supported by Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong. The official resolution was unanimously passed in the house. The motion passed unanimously.

A motion to constitute an ad hoc committee to review the proposed amendments on the Rules and Regulations for Parliamentary Procedures and Conduct of Business of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was tabled by Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen and supported by Parliamentarian Geshe Ngaba Gangri.

The parliamentary committee will review the ‘Rules and Regulations for Parliamentary Procedures and Conduct of Business’ concerning the removal of dignitaries of the Central Tibetan Administration.

The Additional SP of Kangra, and a delegation consisting of Dr. Carsten Klein from FNF and MPs from Maldives and Germany and delegates observed today’s session. They also met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang on the side-lines of the parliamentary proceedings.

Afterward, the Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat Mr. Sonam Dorjee read out the leave of absence of the Parliament Members before the Speaker gave his conclusion speech.

The Speaker in his conclusion speech thanked the Sikyong, the Deputy Speaker, the Kalons, and parliamentarians for their participation and cooperation. He further informed the house of the obituary references, solidarity resolution, legislature amendments, motion of gratitude, reports of departments of CTA, Kashag’s clarification, election of the Commissioner of the Election Commission and a member of the Public Service Commission, and pertinent matters taken in this session, as well upcoming parliamentary programs and projects.

He thanked the Parliamentary Secretariat, the Department of Security, the Department of Information and International Relations, and the Electrician of the Department of Home for their valuable contribution and assistance during the parliament session.

The session adjourned sine die at 6:30 pm.



