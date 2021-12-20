Fifth and Sixth Day of the Tibetan Parliamentary Advocacy Campaign

Delhi: Tibetan Parliamentary delegation on the fifth and sixth day, 18th and 19th of December, of their Tibet Advocacy Campaign in Delhi, met with Shri Sujeet Kumar, Raj Sabha member from Odisha, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Lok Sabha member from Delhi, Shri Narendar Damodar Jadhav, Raj Sabha member, and Shri Jairam Ramesh, Raj Sabha member from Karnataka.

The Tibetan Parliamentary delegates were invited to the 10th death anniversary event of Vaclav Havel, the first President of the Czech Republic who was a close friend of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Tibet. During the event, the Tibetan Parliamentarians met with the Czech ambassador to India, the Slovak ambassador to India, and the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Latvian embassy to India.

Tibetan Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso apprised on the current situation of Tibet during their meetings with the Indian lawmakers apprised the ever-critical situation inside Tibet and on the revival of All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT). They further appealed to them to take a leading role in the international arena on the question of the survival of the Tibetan identity and its rich cultural heritage. They urged them to join the world leaders in expressing concern over human rights violations and religious repression in Tibet and to support an early resumption of dialogue with the representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Chinese Government.

They were also requested to join the world leaders to urge United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to launch a scientific research study to understand the impact of the Tibetan plateau on global climate change and to consider the Boycott of Beijing Olympics 2022 to show solidarity with the immense human suffering in Tibet.