Fifth-Day of the 3rd Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Dharamsala: Continuing with the deliberation over the CTA fund status report from the previous seating, the fifth day of the Budget Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 AM.

The house deliberated over the CTA fund status report of the past 20 years raising their doubts on corpus funds of the Department of Education, Department of Home, etc which were duly clarified by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of Finance, explaining Reserve fund, Fund pending, and other types of funds to the house. Many of the Parliamentarians expressed their appreciation to the Department of Finance for bringing up CTA’s fund status report of the past two decades while on the other hand, some expressed their concerns as well.

The session continued with presentation, deliberation, and sanction of the Recurring Budget, and Surkyol Budget of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR). Suggestions were made by the members of the Parliament on the importance of broadening Tibet advocacy programs, setting up media guidelines and policy for the official media section, and creating procurement guidelines for procuring goods and services.

Motion for the increment to the Special Recurring Budget of DIIR was tabled by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, incumbent Kalon of Finance, and supported by Kalon Norzin Dolma of DIIR. The Special Recurring Budget of DIIR with the increment was approved unanimously.

Thereafter, the session proceeded with the presentation, deliberation, and sanction of the Special Recurring Budget of the Department of Education. Kalon Tharlam Dolma Changra provided clarifications to the queries raised in the house explaining the process of converting contractual teachers of Sambhota Tibetan Schools Society (STSS) to permanent teachers as per rules of the government of India after getting transferred from the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA).

Speaking on the significance of human resources for a nation and on the importance of nurturing young children with due diligence, the MPs suggested providing broader education to bring up well-rounded responsible citizens for Tibet. Many other suggestions and doubts were raised in the house which were all duly answered by the DoE Kalon.

Discussion on the Surkyol Budget of the Department of Education will continue in tomorrow’s session as no decision has been made in today’s session.