Fifth-Day of the 5th session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala, 20th March 2023: The fifth day of the fifth session of the 17th began with the presentation of the report of the 11th Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, the Chair of the Committee, at 9:30 am.

Following that, Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso, Secretary of the Committee; Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi, member of the Committee; Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen, member of the Committee; and Parliamentarian Tenzin Choezin, member of the Committee presented the 11th Public Accounts Committee’s report respectively.

Today’s session was chaired by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

The motion of discussion on the 11th Public Accounts Committee’s report was tabled by Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim and supported by Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen.

Deliberation on the 11th Public Accounts Committee will continue in the next sitting.

The session adjourned at 5 pm until the next day.