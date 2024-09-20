Sixth day of the 8th Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 17th September 2024: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the sixth day of the eighth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile commenced at 9:30 a.m. with the continuation of deliberations on the Department of Education’s undertaking from the previous session.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering addressed the queries raised by lawmakers. The session then proceeded with Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security (DoS) presenting the précis of the 2023-2024 annual report for the DoS. Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel then tabled the Standing Committee’s review of the DoS’s detailed annual report.

A motion for debate on the DoS’s précis report and the Standing Committee’s review was introduced by Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel and supported by Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen. This was followed by Kashag’s clarifications and a general debate on all reports under the jurisdiction of the DoS.

Parliamentarians commended the DoS staff for their dedicated service, particularly their work related to the security of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the cooperation with the Indian state and central governments. They also praised the department for successfully resuming the previously halted Australia Immigration Program for former Tibetan political prisoners.

The Kalon provided clarifications on several issues raised in the house, including the Tibetan Special Frontier Force (SFF), the security of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the issuance of Exit & Return permits for Certificate of Identity (CoI) holders, and the extension of Registration Certificates (RC), among others.

Following this, the House proceeded with the reading and examination of the Department of International Relations (DIIR)’s précis 2023-2024 annual report. DIIR’s report was tabled by Kalon Norzin Dolma, with Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi presenting the Standing Committee’s review of the detailed annual report of DIIR.

A motion for debate on the DIIR’s précis report and the Standing Committee’s review was introduced by Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi and supported by Parliamentarian Geshe Ngaba Gangri. The Kalon then read out Kashag’s clarifications and the session continued with a general debate on all reports under DIIR and Kashag’s responses.

Deliberations on the DIIR’s undertaking will continue in tomorrow’s session. The house adjourned at 7 p.m. and will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. the following day.