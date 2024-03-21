Fifth Day of the Seventh Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the fifth day of the budget session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 am, marking the day’s list of the business with Private Member’s bill and resolution, tabled by Parliamentarian Konchok Yangphel, and supported by Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel.

The Private Member’s bill and resolution to rescind a resolution no 2003/13/5/53 (document no. 40) adopted in the fifth session of the 13th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, then called the Assembly of Tibetan People’s Deputies (ATPD), failed to receive majority vote.

The session proceeded with debate and approval of the 2024-2025 proposed budgets of the Department of Finance (DoF); DoF’s Tibetan Administration’s Welfare Society (TAWS), His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Charitable trust, Social and Resource Development Fund (SARD), staff mess, and recurring budget of the Parliamentary Secretariat.

Many parliamentarians actively participated in the deliberations concerning the initiatives of the Department of Finance, raising questions regarding the Green Book (Tibetan voluntary contribution), Women’s Empowerment Desk (WED), Tibetan Computer Resource Centre (TCRC), staff mess, and other relevant issues. These concerns were thoroughly addressed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the DoF.

Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende took today’s Zero Hour.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture (DoR&C), clarified queries on monastery renovations, on the preservation of Tibetan religion and culture, and other related to the budget of the department.

The session adjourned at 5 pm.