Dharamshala, 14th March 2024: Presided by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the fifth day of the sixth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with the continuation of deliberation on the undertaking of the Department of Home (DoH).

Concerns raised on the state of old age homes, mental health, CTA’s staff transfer, and other pertinent matters were duly addressed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, incumbent Kalon of the Department of Home.

Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance (DoF), presented the department’s précis 2022-2023 annual report and parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten presented the Standing Committee’s reviewed report on the detailed annual report of the Department of Finance. This was followed by parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen tabling and parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten supporting the motion for debate on the 2022-2023 DoF’s précis report respectively.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of DoF, read clarification of the Cabinet (Kashag) and provided requisite answers to all the questions and doubts raised in the house on the number of new enrolments to Green Book contribution (Tibetan voluntary contributions), staff mess, Blue Book (contributions from non-Tibetan Tibet supporters), Women Empowerment Desk (WED), small business loans provided by the department and other matters.

Subsequently, Kalon Tharlam Dolma of the Department of Education presented the précis 2022-2023 annual report of the Department of Education (DoE).

The house adjourned at 6:00 pm until 9:30 am of the next day.