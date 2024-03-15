Fourth Day of 6th Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 13th March 2024: Presided by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the sixth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile resumed with the fourth day of the sixth session.

The parliament hall assembled with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration along with his ministerial colleagues (Kalons) as well as the parliamentarians, the fourth day began with speaker briefing the house on the agendas of the session. In his address, the Speaker briefed the house on the background regarding the postponement and reconvening of the remaining business of the 6th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The session continued with parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende presenting official obituary reference to former Tibetan parliamentarian Drawupon Rinchen Tsering, followed by parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen presenting official obituary reference to former Chief Justice Commissioner and former Deputy Speaker Dachi Phunrab Lobsang Dhargyal and parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal presenting official obituary reference to the US Senator Dianne Feinstein who was a staunch supporter of Tibet. This followed by observation of a minute of silence by the house.

The session proceeded with the presentation of the précis 2022-23 report of the Department of Home (DoH) by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of DoH. This was followed by the presentation of the Standing Committee’s reviewed report on the detailed annual report of the Department of Home by parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten.

Motion for debate on the aforementioned report was tabled by parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel and supported by parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende. Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering provided Kashag’s (Cabinet) Clarification to the reviewed report of the Department of Home by the Standing Committee.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of DoH, provided requisite answers to all the questions and doubts raised in the house on the CTA’s house hold listing survey, census survey, housing issues faced by newly arrived Tibetans, review on Nyamdak Category (underprivileged), situation of staff quarters and retired staff quarter, workshop on Palliative, Hospice & Geriatric Care (elder care), and others.

The deliberation on the report of the Department of Home, Central Tibetan Administration, will continue in tomorrow’s sitting.

The session adjourned at 5 pm until 9:30 am of the next morning.