Fourth-Day of the 3rd Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Presided by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the fourth day of the Budget Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 AM with the continuation discussion on the Recurring Budget and Special Recurring Budget of the Department of Security.

Thereafter, the motion of increment to the Special Recurring Budget of Parliamentary secretariat tabled by Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong and supported by Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam was approved unanimously.

Following the list of business of the day, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, presented the CTA Fund Status Report from 2000-01 to 2020-21. The motion for debate on the fund status report was tabled by Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel and supported by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende. Parliamentarians participated in deliberation over the CTA fund status which will continue in tomorrow’s seating.

The session continued with deliberation and sanction of the Recurring Budget of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR). The house deliberated over the information broadcasting under the DIIR which is plays an essential role in imparting Tibet-related information to the world. Parliamentarians also lauded the newly inaugurated Tibet Museum in the premises of CTA in Gangchen Kyishong. The discussion on the budget of the DIIR is open for tomorrow’s seating as no decision has been taken yet.

The session adjourned at 5 pm.