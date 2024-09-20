Fourth Day of the 8th Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 14th September 2024: Assembled with the Speaker, the Sikyong, the Deputy Speaker, Kalons, and parliamentarians, the fourth day of the 8th session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 am.

The house deliberated the report from the Department of Education, Central Tibetan Administration, and commended the department and the schools it oversees for their outstanding academic achievements.

Notably, the Sambhota Tibetan Schools Society, which manages the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) schools, was recognized for emerging as the top-performing institution in the All India CBSE class XII results. They surpassed other educational bodies, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), government and government-aided schools, and independent schools in India.

The session proceeded with lawmakers raising queries on publication of children’s book, working of weekend schools, workshop for teachers, standardization of new Tibetan terminology, production of educational videos, Tibetan charter school in the US, and varied other queries which were duly clarified by the Sikyong respectively.

Many of the parliamentarians also extended gratitude to the government of Himachal Pradesh for providing reserve seats for Tibetans in medical colleges in the state.

The house adjourned at 12:30 pm until 9:30 am of the next day.

The afternoon session could not proceed due to lack of quorum.