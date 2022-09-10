Fourth Day of the Fourth Session of 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the fourth day of the ongoing parliamentary session had the first reading of legislative amendments on article 63 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile. The house also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, by passing an obituary reference.

Today’s session started with an official bill of commemoration and obituary to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96, with parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende presenting the official obituary reference, followed by observation of a minute of silence by the house.

Continuing with the legislative procedure’s first and second reading, Sikyong Penpa Tsering proposed an amendment to article 63 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, Justice Commissioners of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission. The proposed amendment was supported by Kalon Changra Tharlam Dolma of the Department of Education (DoE).

The pending parliamentary proceeding will continue in the next seating Monday.

Today’s session was adjourned at 1:30 pm.