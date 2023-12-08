Fourth Day of Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation’s Tibet Advocacy in Delhi

Dharamshala, 7th Dec 2023: In accordance with the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s initiative to engage with key dignitaries, including Governors, Speakers of state legislatures, Chief Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of legislative Assemblies, Tibet support groups, and the general public, a delegation comprising MP Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, and MP Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen on their fourth day of advocacy in Delhi spoke at the Delhi School of Journalism on Tibet. They also had a Q & A session where the MPs clarified the queries of students.

Thereafter, they held meetings with Shri. Yoganand Shastri, Former Member and Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly; Smt Vishaka Sailani, member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC); Shri Shafiqur Rahman barq; Member of Lok Sabha; Shri Rajmani Patel, Rajya Sabha; Shri Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, former Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and Choney Tsering, from the India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO), accompanied the delegation during these meetings.

The Tibetan delegates also spoke at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tibetan cause and held a Q&A session.