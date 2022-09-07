Fourth session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convenes expressing solidarity with Tibetans in Tibet

Dharamsala: The fourth session (general session) of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, scheduled from 7th to 16th of September 2022, commenced today at 1:30 pm with three bills on official commemorations and obituaries and a bill on official solidarity on urgent situations inside Tibet.

After the announcement of session commencement by the Speaker, the parliament hall assembled with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration along with his ministerial colleagues as well as the parliamentarians, sang the Tibetan national anthem.

Ascertaining the requisite quorum of the House, the Speaker in his session commencement address introduced the brief agenda set for the scheduled days of the general session. Greeting the house, he informed His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s affirmation to live a long life at the long life prayer offered to Him earlier this morning by five groups.

As the prime objective of the Central Tibetan Administration is to resolve the issue of Tibet and to look into the welfare of exiled Tibetans, the Speaker advised parliamentarians who are representatives of the public to stand firm in believing in the fundamentals of democracy and at the same time bring their collective effort in advancing the Tibetan movement.

With the Chinese Communist Party’s national congress to be held soon and the uncertainties it might bring to Tibet as consequences, the Speaker spoke of the changing political dynamics of China and the situation of urgency in Tibet like the rising Covid-19 cases and destruction from natural calamities like earthquakes, floods, etc.

The Speaker spoke of the success of the 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT) held in Washington DC with support from Kashag (cabinet), the International Campaign for Tibet (ITC), and the Office of Tibet (Washington) and extended his gratitude to them for their valuable supports.

Likewise, a panel of Chairpersons and an Ad Hoc Committee were appointed as per the ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Session.

Thereafter, parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen presented the official obituary reference to the late Taphun, an 81-year-old Tibetan who set himself on fire in a protest against the Chinese government in Tibet on 27th March 2022 and later succumbed to death.

Likewise, an official obituary reference to former Tibetan parliamentarian Jhar-Sangling Tsewang Namgyal was read by parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and an official obituary reference to the late Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan and a long-time Tibet supporter was presented by parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim respectively. A minute of silence was then duly observed in the house to mourn for the official references.

Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar presented a 7-point official resolution on solidarity with the Tibetans inside Tibet, which was supported by parliamentarian Geshe Ngaba Gangri. The proceeding continued with parliamentarians deliberating over the aforementioned resolution and its subsequent passage.

The first day of the fourth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was adjourned at 5:30 pm.