Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited Review Committee Submits Report

Dharamsala: In accordance with the Official Motion and Resolution No 2022/17/3/26 and Document no 26 of the third session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a committee consisting of five members appointed to review the financial scope and risk condition of Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited (GDP) on 2nd June concluded their review and submitted its report to the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker today.

The Review Committee members namely Parliamentarian Dawa Phunkyi (Chairperson), Parliamentarian Serta Tsutrim (Secretary), Parliamentarian Konchok Yangphel, Parliamentarian Karma Gelek, and Mr. Rahul Joshi (Financial Expert) submitted the committee’s report on the GDP’s future prospects in compliance with the legal aspects and investment processes with 19 related files including expert’s report, transcriptions of interviews with concerned staff and officials, and others. The submitted report of the Review Committee will be deliberated during the fourth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited (GDP), an initiative under the Department of Finance of the Central Tibetan Administration, was established in 2015 as a for-profit enterprise with an aim to boost the economy of the Tibetan exile community to become self-reliant without having to rely on the support of others.

Gang Jong Development Finance Private Limited was registered on the 28th of November in 2017 as a for-profit enterprise and received a Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India on the 13th of December in 2018 as a Non-Banking Finance Company (Non-Deposit Taking).