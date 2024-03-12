German MP Michael Brand Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 8th March 2024: MP Michael Brand, a member of the German Parliament, paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile today. During his visit, he held a meeting with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and members of the Standing Committee. Accompanying the MP were Representative Thinley Chukki from the OOT Geneva Office of Tibet, Kai Muller from ICT, and Micheal Gutsche, his personal photographer.

In a warm welcome to the guests, Deputy Speaker Teykhang expressed gratitude to MP Brand for his enduring support for the just cause of Tibet. She extended her appreciation to Germany and its people for their consistent support to Tibet and Tibetans.

Addressing the concerning situation inside Tibet, Deputy Speaker Teykhang provided updates to MP Brand on the distressing conditions in Tibet’s Dege region in Kham. She highlighted that over 1,000 Tibetans have been arrested for participating in peaceful protests against the construction of a dam on the Drichu River. Stressing the importance of preserving Tibetan villages and monasteries with irreplaceable Buddhist relics, including centuries-old ancient murals, she called for the immediate release of detainees, a halt to dam construction, and respect for the will and desires of the local people regarding any projects in the region.

Regarding the coercion of Tibetan children into colonial boarding schools, Deputy Speaker Teykhang emphasized the psychological impact on the attending children. She also provided insights into the significance of the Tibetan plateau and its rivers, emphasizing that Tibet is the source of major rivers in Asia.

Deputy Speaker Teykhang further discussed reports of Chinese transnational repression of Tibetan diaspora communities, highlighting that not only Tibetans living under China’s rule but also those residing in free countries in exile are targeted for intimidation and oppression.

In response, MP Michael Brand conveyed his great admiration for His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s efforts in democratizing Tibet’s polity by devolving his political authority to the elected leadership. He assured his ongoing support for the just cause of Tibet and pledged to raise Tibet on international platforms.

Before the meeting, MP Michael Brand was taken on a tour of the parliament hall, where he received a briefing on the composition, functioning, and evolution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.