“High-ranking Diplomats Assured Continues Support in Resolution of Tibet-China Conflict” : Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel

New Delhi: At the joint press conference held by Kashag (Cabinet) and Tibetan Parliament in Exile (TPiE) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel briefed the three-day joint diplomatic outreach initiative between the Tibetan leadership and the high-level diplomats of various embassies in Delhi.

While addressing the press, Speaker explained that the core objectives behind this joint diplomatic outreach initiative is to advocate the critical situations inside Tibet and to seek support in the resolution of the Tibet-China conflict as per the proposal of official resolution that was unanimously adopted last year during the parliamentary session.

A series of meetings were held from 5 to 7 June 2023 in Delhi with the Ambassadors or Deputy Ambassadors of at least 17 countries, including the US, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Taiwan. Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, and Kalon Norzin Dolma from the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR), CTA, each led a group of delegation consisting Standing Committee of the 17th TPiE and DIIR Secretary Karma Choying to visit the high ranking diplomats in Delhi.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel stated, “situations of Human Rights in Tibet, violation of Tibet’s religious freedom, and exploitation of Tibet’s fragile environment were apprised during the meetings.” He further added that the high-ranking diplomats expressed their concerns over the sinicisation policies implemented by the Communist Party of China through mass DNA collecting efforts in Tibet and the forced enrollment of Tibetan children into a massive network of colonial boarding schools.

Additionally, the Speaker underscored that “delegations call on high-ranking diplomats to garner their respective government’s support in the resumption of Sino-Tibetan dialogue despite China’s current domestic politics and President Xi Jinping’s hardline policies” while proclaiming the maiden joint advocacy drive as a successful campaign.

According to Speaker Sonam Tenphel, “the Ambassadors, Deputy Ambassadors and officials commended Tibetan delegates for their joint efforts and ensured they would notify the propositions to their respective governments; at the same time, they assured theirs continues support in the resolution of Tibet-China conflict.”