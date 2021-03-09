Indian national journalists interview Deputy Speaker on Tibet issue
Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phunstok of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile answered Tibet issue-related queries of national journalists, Mr. Rahul Chawla, from TV9 Bharatbarsh and Mr. Sourabh Atwal from Etv Bharat at 11:30 am today.
Mr. Rahul Chawla and Mr. Sourabh Atwal interviewed the Deputy Speaker on the upcoming Tibetan Parliamentary budget session, on the soon to be operated bullet trains from Lhasa to the Tibetan area bordering India’s Arunachal Pradesh, the effect on Tibet’s issue due to the problems caused around the world by Wuhan originated COVID-19, etc. To which, the Deputy Speaker provided requisite answers and clarifications.
As the two journalists were recently appointed to the above-mentioned Indian national media houses after working in the local media for a very long time, the Deputy Speaker congratulated both of them and urged them to report more on His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on the Tibetan struggle in the future.
Mr. Rahul Chawla and Mr. Sourabh Atwal are special correspondents from TV9 Bharatbarsh and Etv Bharat respectively to report on His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Tibet’s issue.