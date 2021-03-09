Indian national journalists interview Deputy Speaker on Tibet issue

Mr. Rahul Chawla and Mr. Sourabh Atwal interviewed the Deputy Speaker on the upcoming Tibetan Parliamentary budget session, on the soon to be operated bullet trains from Lhasa to the Tibetan area bordering India’s Arunachal Pradesh, the effect on Tibet’s issue due to the problems caused around the world by Wuhan originated COVID-19, etc. To which, the Deputy Speaker provided requisite answers and clarifications.

