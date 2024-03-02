Launch of Trichen Gungthang Jampelyang Tenpai Wangchuk’s Biography

Belgium: On February 25, 2024, Dr. Gyalo and his team marked the launch of the biography dedicated to the Sixth Gungthang Jampelyang Rinpoche, Jetsun Jigme Tenpe Wangchuk Palsangpo. The revered Rinpoche devoted his life to various facets of Tibet’s religion, secularism, and education. The biography, titled ‘Sipa Guwei Choetrin,’ was unveiled during the event.

The book launch was honored by the presence of esteemed guests, including Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration, Kalon Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations, Author Dr. Gyalo, parliamentarians, representatives from the offices of Tibet, and members of the public.

During the event, Dr. Gyalo delivered a comprehensive talk on Gungthang Rinpoche’s life, followed by enlightening talks by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Sikyong Penpa Tsering.