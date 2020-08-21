MLA Vishal Nehria visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Shri. Vishal Nehria, Member of Legislative Assembly from Dharamsala, Himachal Vidhan Sabha speaking to the Standing Committee Members



Dharamsala: Shri. Vishal Nehria, Member of Legislative Assembly from Dharamsala, Himachal Vidhan Sabha visited Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) today at 2:10 pm. The MLA was received by the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and Members of the Standing Committee in Library cum Conference hall of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok greeted the MLA and his party workers and introduced each member of the Standing Committee. Thereafter, Speaker Pema Jungney in his welcome address greeted the MLA, and briefed on the historical background of the democratisation of the Tibetan polity in exile. He further spoke of the composition of the Parliament Members from 1960s to the current 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Speaking of the Parliamentary sessions which are held within a period of six months as per the instruction from Charter of Tibetans in exile, the Speaker explained that the 10th Session which was earlier decided to take place next month has been postponed until March 2021 due to COVID-19 which originated in Wuhan, China. Speaker further explained about the Standing Committee’s meeting and its responsibilities. He concluded by urging the MLA to revive the State Legislators’ support group for Tibet.

MLA Vishal Nehria expressed his happiness and gratitude on receiving the warm welcome from the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, and the Members of the Standing Committee. He was very glad to receive the opportunity to know the Tibetan Parliament Members and learn about the proceedings of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. He lauded Tibetans for preserving Tibetan culture and identity despite facing a lot of suffering. He also appreciated the Charter of Tibetans in exile and expressed his willingness to learn more about the Charter from the Tibetan Parliament Members. The MLA who had learned about the Tibet’s issue while working at Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch promised his firm support for Tibet’s issue and the Tibetans. India and Tibet share cultural ties which need to be protected and preserved, for that Indians will always stand with the Tibetans.

Deputy Speaker in his thank you note, spoke on the recent Sino Indian conflict of the Galwan valley which has not been resolved yet. Deputy Speaker then urged the MLA to raise Tibet’s issue in Himachal Vidhan Sabha and elucidated on the numerous resolutions passed by various Parliaments across the world. Speaking of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT), Deputy Speaker asked for the MLA’s support on the revival of the Himachal Legislators’ support group for Tibet by becoming the first member. Likewise, he also urged the MLA to introduce other MLAs of Himachal Pradesh to the Tibetan Parliament Members in the future Vidhan Sabha session. Deputy Speaker then apprised problems faced by the Tibetans especially Tibetans residing in Dharamsala concerning the environment, street lights, housing, etc. to the MLA and asked for his support to resolve these problems.

Thereafter, the MLA was presented with a traditional Thangka painting of the Buddha with traditional Tibetan scarf and visited the Parliament hall. They then along with the Deputy Speaker visited Library of Tibetan Works and Archives and the Tibetan Medical & Astro Institute.

