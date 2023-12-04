MPs Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Conclude Official Visit to Tawang

Dharamshala: As per the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s periodical visit of North East India, a delegation led by MPs Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong successfully concluded their official visit to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Following their visits to Guwahati, Shillong, Tenzingang, and Bomdila, the MPs departed from Bomdila in the morning of December 1st, 2023, arriving in Tawang later that evening.

The subsequent day saw a public meeting where MP Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong addressed the crowd, highlighting the significant contributions of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the evolution of democracy, and the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Meanwhile, MP Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin discussed the urgent situation in Tibet, the current international political stance towards China, and emphasized the importance of international recognition for Tibet. The MPs also engaged in a Q&A session with the public.

Following this, they inspected the office of the Local Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL) and held a meeting with Shri Lhundup Chosang, President of BJP Tawang and member of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch. Shri Chosang briefed the Tibetan MPs on the formation and functioning of the Bharat Tibbat Sahyog Manch in Tawang. The MPs commended Shri Chosang’s leadership in commemorating the Tibetan uprising day, expressed gratitude, and sought his continued support. They also paid their respects at Tawang Gaden Namgyal Lhatse, where they learned about the history and current status of the monastery, and visited the prayer hall and museum.

Subsequently, they paid their respects at the Sera Jey branch monastery, learning about the monastery and its education system. The delegation also visited Urgenlling, the birthplace of the Sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso.

In addition, they met with Shri Jamphel Wangdue, the Chairman of Religion and Cultural Affairs for Arunachal Pradesh, introducing the agenda for their official visit to the state and engaging in a constructive discussion. Later that evening, Shri Lhundup Chosang hosted a dinner in their honor at his home.

On December 3rd, the MPs concluded their visit to Tawang by paying respects at Taktsang Monastery, Gorsam Stupa, Khen-Dze-Mani, and Mon Dolma Lhakhang.

The MPs departed Tawang in the morning and are scheduled to reach Dirang in the evening. Subsequent plans include visits to Dimapur and Kohima in the coming days.