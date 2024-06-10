MP Shashi Tharoor Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 30th May 2024: Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), former Union Minister of State for External Affairs, and former Under Secretary General of the UN paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The delegation led by Dr. Tharoor had a meeting with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and members of the Standing Committee and Public Accounts Committee, after a guided tour of the parliament hall.

The delegation had received an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama earlier today. As per the preferred invitation to visit the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang of the TPiE accompanied them during their visit.

Upon arrival at the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the MP and his colleagues were welcomed by the Deputy Speaker, members of the Standing Committee and Public Accounts Committee, and the Secretary-led staff of the parliamentary secretariat. Dr. Tharoor received a guided tour of the parliament hall, followed by a meeting at the Standing Committee’s hall.

In her welcoming address, the Deputy Speaker expressed gratitude to the delegation for Dr. Tharoor’s enduring support for the Tibetan cause, particularly for meeting with delegations from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile during their advocacy visits to Delhi.

The Deputy Speaker urged for Dr. Tharoor’s continued support with the same vigor, citing his valuable presence at the 8th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet in Washington DC in 2022, and encouraged his participation in the upcoming 9th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet.

Briefing the delegation on the Tibetan parliament’s advocacy program in various Indian states, the Deputy Speaker highlighted the significance of Tibet in the context of the environment, national stability, and water resources.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor highlighted the enduring support Tibet and its people have received from both the Indian government and its citizens, transcending political affiliations. He recounted his meeting with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, during which His Holiness emphasized the importance of religious harmony, as the MP underscored the diversity within his delegation, comprising individuals from Hindu, Muslim, and Christian backgrounds.

Reflecting on history, Dr. Tharoor noted India’s warm reception of His Holiness and Tibetan refugees in 1959, emphasizing how the Dalai Lama has since disseminated messages of love and compassion not only in India but also worldwide.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor is a supporter of Tibet and also a member of the International Network of Parliamentarians on Tibet (INPaT).