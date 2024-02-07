MP Tenzin Jigdal and MP Wangdue Dorjee Conclude visit to Goa

Dharamshala: According to the schedule outlined by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the official visit to Goa by a delegation comprising MP Tenzin Jigdal and MP Wangdue Dorjee concluded successfully from 20th to 22nd January.

On the morning of January 20th, the delegation traveled from Mundgod to Goa and received a warm welcome from Tashi Rabten and Nyima Tsering, representatives of the Tibetan garment sellers in Calangute and Baga.

The subsequent day featured a public gathering of Tibetan sweater sellers at the Tibetan market in Calangute. During this event, the parliamentarians addressed the audience on topics adopted by the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and engaged in a Q&A session. There were around 15 Tibetan households and were complaining of feeling neglected.

The MPs were honoured with a lunch hosted by the associations of Tibetan garment sellers in Calangute and Baga. Following the meal, they conducted inspection visits to the Tibetan markets in both locations.

On January 22nd, upon arriving in Vasco, the MPs were warmly received by Tenzin Thuchen, a representative of the Tibetan community. They conducted an inspection tour of the Tibetan market and delivered talks on the topics adopted by the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, followed by a Q&A session. The official visit concluded with the parliamentarians attending a dinner hosted by the Tibetan sweater sellers of Vasco.