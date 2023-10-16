MP Tenzin Phuntsok Doring officially attends 7th ATCA Governing Body Meet, Inaugurates Tibetan books in Council Library, Wagga Wagga city

Wagga Wagga City: Member for Australasia to the 17th Tibetan Parliament in Exile, Hon. Tenzin Phuntsok Doring paid an official visit to Wagga Wagga city, NSW as the guest of honor to attend the 7th Australia Tibetan Community Association Governing Body Meet upon invitation from Australia Tibetan Community Association.

The two day event in the city included the ATCA Governing Body Meet and inauguration of Tibetan language book in the council library in Wagga Wagga city.

The meeting began on the morning of 14th October by offering white scarf to HH the Dalai Lama portrait, followed by the Tibetan national anthem and observing a minute’s silence in solidarity with Tibetan martyrs inside Tibet for their sacrifice for the Tibetan freedom movement.

During the meet, the MP delivered a short speech welcoming all the seven participating governing members and provided guidelines for the meeting’s meaningful discussion and success. The meeting which was held for two days from 14th to 15th of October was attended by presidents and an executive member from seven Tibetan communities including Sydney, New Castle, Nowra, Wagga Wagga, Canberra, Victoria and Queensland. The meeting, which is being held every two years, deliberated on the future course of action by passing resolutions on various issues concerning Tibetan communities in Australia, and electing new president and secretary of the Australia Tibetan Community Association for the next two years.

On the second day, Mr. Doring along with Representative Karma Singey also attended to inaugurate the inclusion of Tibetan language books in the Wagga Wagga city council library. During the inauguration, Mr Doring met with NSW MP for Wagga Wagga, Dr. Joe McGirr, Mayor & Councillor Mr. Dallas to express gratitude on behalf of Tibetan Parliament for their efforts and support in bringing this event for the Tibetan community in the city. Also present at the event are Chinese Liaison Officer Dawa Sangmo, President and Secretary of ATCA, member attendees of the meet and members of the Wagga Wagga Tibetan Community.

During speech, Mr. Doring mentioned “The inclusion of Tibetan language book in the city’s library is not just a gift to the Tibetans in this city, but to the state, to the country and most importantly to the Tibetans inside Tibet who are languishing under Chinese oppressive policies. Tibetan political prisoners who fought for language and cultural rights will find solace in learning the news of today’s event”.

The governing body meeting concluded with the election of Mr. Chuzin Ngawa, President of Sydney Tibetan Community and Mr. Phurbu, President of Nowra Tibetan Community as president and secretary of ATCA respectively. Both the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor expressed profound appreciation to the outgoing ATCA president and Secretary, Mr. Kalsang Tsering and Gyur Bumgyal respectively.