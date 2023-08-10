MPs Dorjee Tseten and Tsering Lhamo to visit Rajasthan and Gujarat

Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states, parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Tsering Lhamo are scheduled to visit Rajasthan and Gujarat from 12th to 25th August.

The parliamentary delegation led by Dorjee Tseten will call upon Indian leaders and impart knowledge on Tibet and its significance to Indian college students in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The Tibetan MPs will have programs in Jaipur (Rajasthan) from 12th to 17th August, followed by programs in Gujarat’s Baroda from 18th to 20th, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar from 18th to 24th August.