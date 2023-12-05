MPs Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende Calls on Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka

Dharamshala: As part of their routine visits to South India, a delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, including MPs Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, paid a courtesy call on Shri Thawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka on 3rd December 2023.

During their meeting, they expressed their appreciation to both the Indian central and state governments for their enduring support to Tibetans, particularly acknowledging the support extended to the Tibetan community in the state of Karnataka. Furthermore, they appealed for the ongoing backing of the state government in assisting Tibetans until a resolution is achieved in the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

The meeting included the presence of CRO Jigme Tsultrim from the south zone, and Secretary Tenzin Tsepel. The delegation currently on a visitation program to Bylakupee, Bangalore, Mangalore, and Mysore from November 29 to December 13, 2023.