MPs Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende receive audience with Kyabje Gaden Tri Rinpoche

Dharamshala: MPs Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende received an audience with Kyabje Gaden Tri Rinpoche on 6th Dec, 2023.
Rinpoche emphasized the importance of promoting the Tibetan language, particularly in the context of Buddhist studies. He inquired about the current initiatives of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, with the MPs elaborating on ongoing Tibet advocacy efforts in different Indian states. Commending their work, Rinpoche suggested an expansion of advocacy programs.