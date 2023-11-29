MPs Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Concludes Official Visit to Shillong

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s periodical visit to North East India, a delegation comprising MP Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and MP Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong successfully concluded their official visit to the Tibetan community in Shillong.

Upon their arrival on November 26th, the MPs received a warm welcome from the Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly, President of the Local Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL), Secretary of the TSO, Khenpo of Gaden Choeling Monastery, Headmaster of the STS, and other dignitaries.

The following day, they toured the Tibetan settlement office and Sambhota Tibetan School (STS). Addressing teachers, students, and parents, the MPs emphasized the significance of preserving the Tibetan language, discussed diverse career prospects for students, and encouraged parents and educators to prioritize enhancing children’s education.

Subsequently, the lawmakers paid their respects at Gaden Choeling Monastery, inquiring about the ongoing construction. They also explored Glory Plaza, Bhutia Market, and Mini Marker, which are Tibetan markets in Shillong.

On November 28th, they made a series of visits to the Local Tibetan Assembly, Local Tibetan Freedom Movement, and conducted a public gathering. During the address to the general public, MP Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin spoke about the significant contributions of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the evolution of democracy, and the functioning of the Tibetan parliament. MP Gyaldong Phurpa Dorje addressed the urgent situation in Tibet, the current international political stance towards China, and specifically highlighted the importance of international recognition for Tibet. The MPs also engaged in a question-and-answer session with the public.

This morning, MPs Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Gyaldhong Phurpa Dorjee headed towards Tenzingang Tibetan settlement, where they will continue their official visit to Arunachal Pradesh.