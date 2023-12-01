MPs Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong Concludes Visits to Tenzingang and Bomdila

Dharamshala: Continuing their official periodic visit to North East India, a parliamentary delegation led by MP Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin and MP Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong successfully concluded their visit to Tenzingang Tibetan settlement and Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh.

After wrapping up their official engagements in Guwahati and Shillong, the delegation arrived at Tenzingang on November 29, 2023. Upon arrival, they promptly convened an internal meeting to document the grievances of the settlement residents and attentively listened to the concerns voiced by the community.

The following day saw the MPs paying their respects at the Gyuto Monastery and organizing a public gathering. During this event, MP Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin elaborated on the significant contributions of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the evolution of democracy, and the functioning of the Tibetan parliament. MP Phurpa Dorje Gyaldhong addressed the pressing situation in Tibet, the current international political stance towards China, and underscored the importance of garnering international recognition for Tibet. The MPs actively participated in a question-and-answer session with the public, fostering a direct and meaningful exchange of ideas.

Subsequently, the parliamentary delegation visited the Tenzingang Sambhota Tibetan School (STS). Here, they emphasized the paramount importance of preserving the Tibetan language and culture. The MPs also highlighted the crucial role of teachers in nurturing the young minds of the students. Advising the students to wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to their studies, the MPs engaged in a question-and-answer session with the teachers. Furthermore, they inspected the construction site of the school’s hostel, the Tibetan settlement office, and the health clinic, reinforcing their commitment to the well-being and development of the Tibetan community.

Continuing their visit to Bomdila, the Tibetan MPs conducted a meeting to address the aforementioned subjects, documenting the community’s concerns and aspirations. Additionally, they convened a separate meeting with local leaders to discuss various concerns of the general public. The MPs also visited the Local Tibetan Freedom Movement and Gentse Garden Rabgye Ling, further strengthening their engagement with the local community.

Following their departure from Bomdila, they arrived in Tawang on the evening of December 1st. Their itinerary includes scheduled visits to Tezpur, Dimapur, and Kohima in the coming days, demonstrating their commitment to engaging with Tibetan communities across the region.