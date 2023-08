Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states, parliamentarians Migyur Dorjee and Lobsang Gyatso Sither are scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala from 15th to 24th August.

The Tibetan MPs will have programs in Tamil Nadu from 16th to 19th August, followed by programs in Kerala from 21th to 24th August.