MPs Youdon Aukatsang, Geshe Monlam Tharchin, and Tashi Dhondup to visit Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim

Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states, parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang, Geshe Monlam Tharchin, and Tashi Dhondup are scheduled to visit Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim from 12th to 30th August, 2023.

The parliamentary delegation led byYoudon Aukatsang will call upon Indian leaders and impart knowledge on Tibet and its significance to Indian college students in the aforementioned states.

The Tibetan MPs will have programs in Odisha from 13th to 19th August, followed by programs in West Bengal and Sikkim from 20th to 25th August and 26th to 30th August respectively.