Mr. Choeying Dhondup elected as new member of Public Service Commission

The Standing Commmittee of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile



Dharamsala : Mr Choeying Dhondup, the incumbent General-Secretary of Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV), announced as one of the member of Public Service Commission (PSC) today by Speaker Pema Jungney after obtaining two-third majority votes from the total number of members of Standing Committee at the 318th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Mr. Choeying Dhondup, the newly elected new member of Public Service Commission

As per clause (1) of Article (101) as enshrined in the Charter of Tibetans in Exile, ‘With requisite of a Chairperson and 2 to 4 members for Public Service Commission, whenever there is a vacancy for the said designation, Chief Justice Commissioner, Speaker & Deputy Speaker and Sikyong are to set up a three-membered ad-hoc Nomination Committee, for the purpose of drawing up a list of candidates numbering at least twice the number of post to be filled. Thereby with an election in the Tibetan Parliament, the candidate with majority votes is elected as either Chairperson or Committee member(s) of Public Service Commission, whichever the case may be,’ and clause (2) of the same aforementioned article in the Charter of Tibetans in exile that states, ‘If the election of either Chairperson or members of Public Service Commission is demanded in the absence of Parliamentary house in session, candidates as per submitted by the aforementioned ad hoc Nomination Committee will be voted upon by the members of Standing Committee. The candidate with two-third majority votes from the total number of members of Standing Committee will, thereby, be announced either Chairperson or Committee member(s) of Public Service Commission, whichever the case may be,‘ the ad hoc Nomination Committee submitted the list of candidates, viz., Mr. Passang Tsering, Principal of College for Higher Tibetan Studies (Sarah) and Mr. Choeying Dhondup, General-Secretary of Tibetan Children’s Village.

The nominated candidates were pitted against each other in the secret ballot by the members of 16th Tibetan Parliament’s Standing Committee in its 318th meeting held at 3 pm on 25 June 2020, where Mr. Choeying Dhondup got elected as the new member of the Public Service Commission by obtaining two-third majority votes from the total number of members of Standing Committee.

Mr. Choeying Dhondup was born on 1 July 1959 in Drachen, Kham, Tibet. He graduated from Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (CIHTS) with Acharya Degree in 1984. Starting from Lower Tibetan Children’s Village as a Tibetan Teacher in 1984, he has served in various capacities in TCV Schools of Gopalpur, Lower Dharamsala, Chauntra, and Suja over the years. He is currently serving as the General-Secretary of Tibetan Children’s Village.

Speaker Pema Jungney casting his vote

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok casting his vote