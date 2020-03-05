Mr. Tsewang Ngodhup Assumes the Charge as the New Parliamentary Secretary

Dharamshala: Mr Tsewang Ngodhup, Additional Secretary of Office of Auditor General, who has been appointed as the new Secretary General of Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat assumes the charge after the handover-takeover today.

The outgoing Secretary Mr Tsering Topgyal Lhakang will formally retire from Tibetan civil service, after having dedicated almost forty years in the Central Tibetan Administration on 6 March 2020.

The handover-takeover between the outgoing Secretary Mr. Tsering Topgyal Lhakang and the new Secretary Mr. Tsewang Ngodhup took place earlier today in the presence of witness Parliamentarian Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa, Member of Standing Committee. Followed by presentation of Tibetan traditional scarves to greet the newly appointed Secretary and bid adieu to the outgoing Secretary by the Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok in his chamber. Traditional butter tea and sweet rice were served during the Standing Committee Members’ meeting in the presence of both outgoing Secretary and newly appointed secretary.

Thereafter, outgoing Secretary greeted the newly appointed Secretary and handed over the chair of Parliamentary Secretary. Subsequently, Members of the Standing Committee, Members of the Public Accounts Committee, Members of the Budget Estimate Committee and staff of Parliamentary Secretariat presented scarves to the outgoing and newly appointed Secretaries.

The newly appointed Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Tsewang Ngodhup was born on 14 August 1968 in Darjeeling, West Bengal. He started as an accountant designated ‘Junior Clerk’ in Odisha Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement’s factory on 18 Febuary 1989. Since then, Mr. Tsewang Ngodhup has served as Accountant in Bandara Tibetan Settlement’s corporative, secretary of Tibetan Welfare Office of Dharamsala, Under Secretary of Public Service Commission, Accountant of Delhi Bureau Office, Head Accountant of Department of Education, Settlement Officer of Lugsam Tibetan Settlement in Bylakuppe, Joint Secretary during the transfer of schols of the Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) to Sambhota Tibetan School Administration, Additional Secretary of Health Department, and most recently Additional Secretary of Office of Auditor General.

Outgoing Secretary Mr. Tsering Topgyal Lhakang and new Secretary Mr. Tsewang Ngodhup with the Members of Parliament on 5 March 2020