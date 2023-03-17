Newly Formed Italian Parliamentary Intergroup for Tibet Launched in Italian Senate Building 

Rome: The newly formed Italian Parliamentary Intergroup for Tibet was launched in the Italian Senate Hall on 9 March 2023, the eve of Tibetan National Uprising Day. A joint press conference was organized in the Senate to announce the launch of the intergroup as well as to announce the Europe Stands with Tibet protest march being organized on 10 March in Rome to commemorate the 64th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day.

In the presence of the chief guest for the occasion Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama Thinlay Chukki at Tibet Bureau Geneva, Member of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile from Europe Thupten Gyatso, the Intergroup was launched by Co-Ordinator of the Intergroup Senator De Priamo Andrea and members of the Intergroup Senator Terzi di Sant´Agata Giulio, Member of Chamber of Deputies Malavasi Ilenia, Senator Domenica Spinelli and former coordinator of the Intergroup Luciano Nobili.

During the press conference, President of the Italia Tibet Association Claudio Cardelli and President of the Tibetan Community of Italy Tseten Bergamo welcomed the gathering. The co-Ordinator of the Intergroup Senator De Priamo Andrea noted the importance of the intergroup and committed to carrying forward the tasks of the former intergroup. He further committed to working towards the passage of important resolutions on Tibet as well as highlighting the situation in Tibet at the parliament. Members of the Intergroup Senator Teryi di Sant´Agata Giulio, On. Malavasi Ilenia and former coordinator of the Intergroup Luciano Nobili also reiterated the commitment and spoke at length about the worsening human rights situation inside Tibet under the Chinese government rule.

Representative Thinlay Chukki expressed her gratitude and congratulated the parliamentarians on the successful formation of the Italian Parliamentary Intergroup for Tibet. Giving a brief overview of the Tibetan National Uprising Day and the current situation in Tibet, she also thanked the Tibetan community of Italy for undertaking the important task of organizing Europe Stands With Tibet event.

Chief Guest for the occasion Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang highlighted the deteriorating situation in Tibet and noted that the Communist Chinese Regime is systematically attempting to erase the Tibetan culture, religion, language, and identity. Expressing serious concerns about the colonial-style boarding schools in Tibet where nearly 1 million Tibetan children are being forcefully assimilated, she urged the UN to carry out detailed research on the ground realities of human rights violations in Tibet. She further spoke about the significance of the Tibetan plateau and noted that the ill-informed Chinese government policies including excessive mining are destroying the fragile environment of Tibet thereby gravely contributing to global warming. In this regard, she urged the international community to press China to preserve and protect the Tibetan plateau and its natural resources.

Speaking at the conference, Member of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile from Europe Thupten Gyatso noted that Tibet has historically been a sovereign state and the invasion and occupation of Tibet remains an unresolved international conflict. International jurist and author of the book Tibet Brief 20-20 Michael Van Walt Van Praag also shared his insights about the situation of Tibet and its legal status under international law. Italian Buddhist Union President Scianna Filippo also spoke about the importance of Tibetan Buddhism and how the religious rights of Tibetans in Tibet are being curtailed by the Chinese government.

Nearly 1000 Tibetans and Europeans from Tibetan communities and Tibet Support Groups across Europe are expected to participate in the Europe Stands with Tibet event on 10 March marking the 64th commemoration of Tibetan National Uprising Day.

– Report Filed by Tibet Bureau Geneva