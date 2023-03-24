Ninth Day of Fifth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala, 24th March 2023: Chaired by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the ninth day of the fifth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with the deliberation and clarification on the budgets of the Department of Religion and Culture (DoR&C) at 9:30 am.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the DoR&C, clarified queries on the reincarnation of the His Holiness the Dalai Lama, on allotments for religious rituals & monastery renovations, on the preservation of Tibetan religion and culture, scholarship for monks & nuns, and other related to the budget of the department.

The session proceeded with debate and approval of the 2023-2024 proposed budgets of the Department of Health, Health Care Centre under the DoHe, the Tso-Jhe hospital (hospitals under DoHe); Delhi Health Clinic (under DoHe); Sonada Health Clinic (Under DoHe); Ngeonga School (a school for Tibetan Children with Special Need under DoHe); and Tibetan Reception Centres of Nepal, Sonauli & Dharamsala.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Health, provided all the necessary clarifications on the naming process of the Men-Tsee-Khang, sustainability of Sowa Rigpa, health care for newly arrived Tibetans & former staff of CTA, GYM facilities for staff and other queries raised in the house.

Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security answered questions on the budgets of the Tibetan reception centers under the department. The Kalon also extended her gratitude to the office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama including its Secretaries, Personal Physicians, and others for their invaluable service to His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The house continued with deliberation and approval of the Department of Education (DoE); Sambhota Tibetan Schools (STSs) under the DOE; the Department of Home, the Chief Representative Office of South Zone, and five Tibetan Settlements without Local Tibetan Assemblies (Tibetan Settlement offices of Delhi, Sharkhum, Dickeylarsoe, Darjeeling, Lugsam, Lotserok Nepal, and Dorpattan, Nepal).

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, provided answers to the concerns over the reduction in the number of students in Tibetan schools, to inquiries on the process of merging Tibetans schools, on the available scholarships for higher education, on the functioning of the weekend Tibetan language schools, and others.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, also the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Home, clarified all the doubts and queries raised on the working and the budget of the Department of Home and settlements under it.

The session adjourned at 8:30 pm.