Ninth Day of the Seventh Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 27th March 2024: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the ninth day of the budget session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile commenced at 9:30 AM with the second reading of the Legislative Procedure.

Members of parliament deliberated on proposed amendments to various articles and clauses of the Charter of Tibetans in Exile.

Proposed amendments, as well as corrections to the proposed amendments, to the Charter of Tibetans in Exile were passed for the third reading, except for the proposed amendment to Article 8 (III) and (IV), Article 42, Article 57, and Article 63 (I) (II-C)(IV), which were repealed after failing to receive two-thirds of the vote.

The second reading of the proposed amendment to Article 63 (III) is deferred to tomorrow’s session. Additionally, the second reading of proposed amendments to Article 63 (VI), Article 64, Article 72, Article 76, Article 78, Article 80, Article 91, Article 92, Article 97, Article 99, Article 101, Article 105, Article 107, and Article 110 will also take place tomorrow.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsreing Teykhang welcomed Deputy Commissioner Mr. Hemraj Bairwa, I.A.S, Kangra, and Paul Grove, Minority Clerk of the Senate Appropriation Committee, accompanied by Paul Rademachar, Senior Appropriation Advisor from the State Department, and staff members from the United States Agency for International Development, to the Tibetan parliamentary secretariat.

The visiting guests were graciously welcomed as observers in the house.