North America Tibetan Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme visited the community in Utah on Dec 9 & 10, 2023. He attended the unveiling of ‘Dalai Lama Way’ Street by Mayor Cherie Wood of South Salt Lake City, City Council members and former Parliamentarian Pema Chagzoetsang. This street leads to the Tibetan community center of Utah.

Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme also spoke at the 34th anniversary of Nobel Peace Prize conferment to HH the Dalai Lama.

On Dec 10, 2023 Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme visited the Tibetan Culture School classes and was briefed on the students curriculum and studies. Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme then spoke to the Tibetan community of Utah which was followed by an opportunity for question and answer session.

This was organized by Utah Tibetan Association.