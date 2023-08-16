Parliamentarian Choephel Thupten Inaugurates Rabten Cultural Centre

Dharamshala: Parliamentarian Choephel Thupten on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile attended the inauguration of the Rabten Cultural Centre in Bylakuppe on 13th August 2023.

As the Chief Guest of the event, the MP inaugurated the culture centre and lit a butter lamp after the religious rituals and prayers by monks of Sermey Khenyen monastery.

Thupten Rabten, the director of the centre, claimed that the centre has the objective of promoting Tibetan language and setting examples for employing Tibetan youths on the attributes of their Tibetan language skills.

He also spoke about the centre’s plan of working on numerous Tibetan language related projects, including online and offline Tibetan language classes, producing objects having Tibetan characteristics, publishing children’s books, organizing cultural competitions, organizing scholars talk, and others.