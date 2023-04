Dharamshala: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile welcomed parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten from Dotoe province as a new member of the 2nd standing committee of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Joining the standing committee from 1st April 2023, parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten has replaced parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim and has been allocated to the Gyundrel Deytsen (Finance Section) of the committee.