Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso conclude visit to Jangthang region in Ladakh

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso successfully concluded their official visit to eight Tibetan communities of Jangthang including Nyoma, Kakshung, Goyol, Hanley, Makyue, Chumur, Sumdho, and Samedh from 1st to 4th July 2023.

The MPs recorded people’s grievances and concerns in the aforementioned Jangthang communities during their four-day visit.

The parliamentarians will continue their official visitation in Leh in the coming days.