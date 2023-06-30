Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso conclude visit to Srinagar and Kargil.

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Pema Tso visited Srinagar, Kargil, and Leh from 25th to 29th June.

The MPs reached Srinagar on 25th June 2023 and visited Srinagar Tibetan school and Tibetan Muslim communities there on the next day.

On 27th June, they visited Tibetan garment sellers of Kargil.

The MPs visited the Tibetan Children Village (TCV) and paid their homage at Rudok Lhundup Choding monastery, Karma Dupgyue Choeling monastery, Youndrung Lhatse Bon monastery, and Phodrang in Leh on 29th June.

Later on the same day, the MPs held a public gathering and spoke to them.

The parliament members will continue their visitation in the regions of Leh and Jangthang in the following days.