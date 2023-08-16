Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende Speaks at 6th International Rangzen Conference 2023

Dharamshala: Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, as guest of honour, attended and spoke at the inaugural of the 6th International Rangzen Conference 2023 held earlier today in Delhi. The conference will be held in India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi, from 16th- 19th August, 2023.

General Dr. MM Naravane (Retd), the Former Chief of Army, graced the inaugural event as the Chief Guest and gave the keynote address.

The inaugural began with the singing of Tibetan and Indian national anthems, followed by observing a minute of silence in remembrance of the martyrs, welcome address by organising committee, lighting of butter lamp by the chief guest and the guest of honour, and keynote address by the chief guest.

Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende expressed his personal fondness and admiration for the slogan ‘Rangzen’ in general, especially his joy in attending the conference on behalf of the TPiE. The MP stated that the four-day program’s topics are significant and expressed trust upon the participants of the conference – who are educated in both modern and traditional education, patriots, and have understanding of the situation of Tibetans living inside of Tibet – in steering the struggle of Tibet towards the right direction.

Likewise, he also spoke of the previous conference which was held in Dharamshala and participants of that conference had the opportunity of having an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama after the conference. Further saying that he believes the participants would always strive working for the Tibetan struggle and justice in the world, he claimed that seeking Rangzen (Independence) does not go against the Umay Lam (Middle Way Approach) which is formulated by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and adopted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

“Even though the MWA calls on the Chinese government to put a stop to the Chinese brutality and to protect Tibet’s distinct religion and culture, the Chinese counterpart has neither stopped their hard-line policies, nor their brutality in Tibet.”

Further speaking about the 157 self-immolations of Tibetans inside Tibet since 2008, he asked Tibetans in exile to respect each other’s views and bring their collective effort for the common cause despite differences in their political stands, especially in clarifying the historical false narrative created and spread the Chinese government.

Finally, he concluded his address applauding the participants of the conference for making their contribution in organizing the conference without having to rely on any outside donors.