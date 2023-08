Dharamshala: Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende to officially attend the 6th International Rangzen Conference 2023, to be held in IIC, New Delhi from 16th- 19th August, 2023.

The parliamentarian will leave for Delhi on 15th August and attend the inaugural of the conference on 16th August, 2023.