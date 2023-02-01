Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar concludes her visitation program to Delhi and National Capital Region

During her four-day official visit, the Parliamentarian had meeting and interaction with the resident Tibetans in Samyeling Tibetan Settlement, Bodh Vihar, Rohini Tibetan Youth Hostel and Lal Qila apart from visit at various autonomous health and administrative bodies as well as regional Tibet NGOs. The Parliamentarian during the public meeting at Samyeling Tibetan Settlement and Lal Qila Tibetan refugee market spoke on the human rights violations faced by Tibetans in Tibet under Chinese government, its current political status and the importance of people’s active participation in Tibet advocacy in exile. Furthermore she addressed on the roles and responsibilities of people in a democratic society as well as promotion of inclusivity, equity and tolerance within a democratic community.