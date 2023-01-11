Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar to Visit Delhi-NCR

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar will be visiting Tibetan residents and winter sweater sellers of the Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) from 13th to 30th January 2023. The parliamentarian will be also meeting Indian leaders during her official trip to the capital.

The parliamentarian will depart from her place on the 13th of January and will meet Tibetan residents and winter sweater sellers under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Tibetan Settlement Office from the 15th to the 21st of January. From the 22nd to the 23rd, she will be visiting Tibetan winter sweater sellers under the jurisdiction of Dekyiling Tibetan Settlement, followed by meeting Indian leaders from the 24th to the 29th of January. The MP will return to her place on the 30th of January.